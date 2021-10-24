Princess Mako’s fiance Kei Komuro revisited her residence Sunday, apparently to prepare for a joint news conference to be held after the couple’s marriage.

Komuro left the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo by car at around 3:30 p.m. after staying there for about six hours. Their marriage and news conference are scheduled for Tuesday.

The 30-year-old princess’s fiance, who left for New York in August 2018 to study at Fordham University’s law school, saw her in person for the first time in more than three years last Monday at the estate when they met her parents.

The marriage had been put on hold for a long time due to an unresolved financial dispute involving Komuro’s mother.

Komuro, also 30, returned from the United States last month. He took the New York state bar examination in July and is expected to find out the result by mid-December.

Under the current rules, women lose their royal status once they marry a commoner. The princess is expected to move to New York, where Komuro has a job at a law firm, after their marriage is registered.

The Imperial Household Agency is set to submit legal papers to register the couple’s marriage on their behalf on Tuesday morning. The news conference they will hold as husband and wife is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. the same day at a Tokyo hotel.