The Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology plans to approve the conditional use of preimplantation diagnosis in fertility treatment, officials of the group said Saturday.

The society plans to revise internal regulations on preimplantation diagnosis as early as January, the officials said.

Currently, the society only permits the use of preimplantation diagnosis, or the testing of chromosomes of eggs fertilized in vitro, in clinical research.

The restrictions are due to concerns that preimplantation diagnosis could lead to the selection of life.

Clinical research using preimplantation diagnosis are currently conducted only for women who have experienced miscarriage or failed in-vitro fertilization two times or more.

The society plans to impose similar conditions on the use of preimplantation diagnosis in fertility treatment, the officials said. It also plans to introduce an age limit, they said.

In September, the society released a report saying that, based on a large-scale clinical study involving about 4,300 people, preimplantation diagnosis could lower the rate of miscarriage. But the report said it remains to be seen whether the method can raise the overall fertility rate.