Tokyo confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest since mid-June last year, as a downtrend in infections continues across Japan.

The announcement came the day before the metropolitan government, three neighboring prefectures — Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama — and Osaka are set to lift their requests that restaurants and bars limit the hours in which alcohol can be served.

Hyogo and Kyoto prefectures, which neighbor Osaka, lifted such requests on Friday.

But as more people have started going out and traveling around the country, health experts have warned of a possible sixth wave of infections this winter.

With 68.6% of the nation’s residents having received their second dose of a vaccine, the government plans to roll out booster shots in December.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo dropped to 31.3 from 60.4 a week before, while the number of patients with severe symptoms remained unchanged from Saturday at 22.

Across Japan, 285 new infection cases were reported on Saturday, the seventh consecutive day below 500. There were 208 patients with severe symptoms — down by nine from Friday — and five new fatalities.