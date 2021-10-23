Washington – A senior al-Qaida leader was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Syria, the Pentagon said Friday.
The strike comes two days after a base in southern Syria, used by the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group, was assaulted.
“A U.S. airstrike today in northwest Syria killed senior al-Qaida leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar,” said Central Command spokesman Maj. John Rigsbee in a statement.
There were no known casualties from the strike, he said, adding it was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft.
“The removal of this al-Qaida senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks,” he said.
At the end of September the Pentagon killed Salim Abu-Ahmad, another senior al-Qaida commander in Syria, in an airstrike near Idlib in the country’s northwest.
He had been responsible for “planning, funding, and approving trans-regional al-Qaida attacks,” according to Centcom.
“Al-Qaida continues to present a threat to America and our allies. Al-Qaida uses Syria as a safe haven to rebuild, coordinate with external affiliates, and plan external operations,” Rigsbee said.
The ongoing war in Syria has created a complex battlefield involving foreign armies, militias and jihadis.
The war has killed around half a million people since starting in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.