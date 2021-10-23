Tokyo confirmed 32 new COVID-19 infection cases and one new fatality on Saturday, the metropolitan government said, following the recent downward trend of the virus over the last several weeks.
The seven-day average of new infection cases dropped from 45.8 a week before to 34.3 average cases, while the number of patients with severe symptoms rose by one from Friday to 22.
On Friday, Tokyo confirmed 26 new infections, the lowest daily tally of 2021.
345 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, a fifth straight day of cases below 500.
