Osaka – A total of 35 people were left stranded on a roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on Friday afternoon after a power outage caused the ride to stop, but no injuries have been reported, according to the park’s operator.
Staff rescued those stuck on the “Hollywood Dream — The Ride” rollercoaster, which stopped near the highest point on its tracks, the park said.
The ride, which has a capacity of 36 persons, is known for its sharp drop from a height of around 43 meters.
A number of other attractions also stopped due to the power outage, but the rides are being restarted in turn, the park said.
According to Kansai Transmission and Distribution Inc., the outage occurred at 12:45 p.m. and affected around 3,200 households primarily in the city’s Konohana Ward, where USJ is located.
Power was fully restored at 1:06 p.m. The cause of the outage is still being investigated.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.