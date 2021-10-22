A supplied photo shows a demonstration of a system that verifies people’s COVID-19 vaccination records using finger vein authentication technology. | KYODO

A Japanese group said Thursday that it has launched a demonstration experiment of a system that scans people’s fingers to verify their COVID-19 vaccination records.

The group, comprising mainly personnel from general contractor Kajima Corp., electronics giant Hitachi Ltd. and Kyushu University, will use finger vein authentication technology for the new system.

The system is expected to reduce the risk of losing paper vaccination records and prevent such records from being counterfeited.

Under the system, users register their vaccination records on a dedicated smartphone app and finger vein information on a Hitachi authentication device. The records and information are then linked with each other.

A finger vein reader of the system installed at the entrance of a building or elsewhere identifies the users and prove that they have been vaccinated.

The system can also certify negative test results for the novel coronavirus, according to the group.

The demonstration experiment has already been conducted for Kajima employees at an office building.

The group will share obtained data with the government’s vaccine record system in the future and consider using the system at schools, hospitals and tourist spots.