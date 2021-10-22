Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.1% in September from a year ago, marking the first increase in 18 months, government data showed Friday.

The gain in the nationwide core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, came amid rising energy costs, according to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry.

Energy price gains were notable, with gasoline rising 16.5% and kerosene surging 20.2%, the ministry data showed. Accommodation fees jumped 43.1%.

The CPI gain is rather modest when compared with the United States and some European nations where accelerating inflation has raised the prospect of their central banks reducing crisis-mode monetary support.

Sharply lower mobile communication fees have been a big drag on the core CPI as major Japanese carriers started offering cheap plans this spring in the face of mounting government pressure to do so.

The Bank of Japan is not in a hurry to start reducing stimulus as its elusive 2% inflation target is still way off.

Economists say companies are reluctant to pass higher costs to consumers for fear of hurting demand.

Still, consumers are beginning to feel the impact of higher crude oil and raw material prices, with the yen’s weakness inflating prices of imported goods.