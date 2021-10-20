Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture erupted at around 11:43 a.m. on Wednesday, the Meteorological Agency said.
The agency issued a level 3 volcanic activity alert, urging those nearby not to approach the area. The alert covers the city of Aso, town of Takamori and village of Minami-Aso. A level 3 alert is the third-highest on the five-tiered scale.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.