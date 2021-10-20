  • STAFF REPORT, KYODO

Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture erupted at around 11:43 a.m. on Wednesday, the Meteorological Agency said.

The agency issued a level 3 volcanic activity alert, urging those nearby not to approach the area. The alert covers the city of Aso, town of Takamori and village of Minami-Aso. A level 3 alert is the third-highest on the five-tiered scale.

