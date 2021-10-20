The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is considering lifting its request for shorter operating hours next Monday for restaurants and bars certified as having sufficient COVID-19 precautions in place, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Tokyo and much of Japan lifted COVID-19 emergency measures on Oct. 1 that had been in place for almost six months. Even so, certified restaurants and bars in the capital are asked to stop serving alcohol by 8 p.m. and close by 9 p.m. to prevent a rebound in COVID-19 cases.

The metropolitan government plans to ease the restrictions due to a decrease in COVID-19 cases. A final decision is expected to be made as early as Thursday.

Some 100,000 of the about 120,000 restaurants and bars in Tokyo had been certified as of Friday.

Uncertified restaurants and bars are currently asked to close by 8 p.m. and not to serve alcohol. They are expected to remain under certain restrictions.

Tokyo confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the 11th straight day below 100. It had 309 hospitalized patients and 26 patients with severe symptoms, both less than one-tenth the peak.

Infections have fallen dramatically from a wave of more than 5,000 a day in August that hammered the capital’s medical infrastructure.

Some 67% of Japan’s population is now fully vaccinated, and the government is planning to roll out booster shots this winter. At the same time, authorities are planning to use a combination of vaccination certificates and COVID-19 tests to further ease curbs and reopen the economy.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meanwhile voiced his intention on Monday to hand out subsidies to help pandemic-battered restaurants and bars rebuild their businesses.

“We must provide full support (to the industry), such as business reconstruction subsidies,” Kishida told reporters after holding a round-table meeting with restaurant owners and others at a pub in Tokyo’s Shimbashi district.

The meeting was held to reflect their voices in economic measures that the government plans to compile after the Oct. 31 general election for the House of Representatives.