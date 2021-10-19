Princess Mako on Tuesday visited sanctuaries that enshrine the imperial family’s ancestors to offer prayers privately ahead of her controversy-hit marriage to partner Kei Komuro, scheduled next week.

Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, made the visit to the Imperial Palace Sanctuaries as she will skip the traditional wedding ceremonies, amid public unease over the planned marriage due to a financial dispute involving Komuro’s mother.

The traditional ceremonies associated with imperial family members’ weddings include a rite at Kashikodokoro, a shrine among the sanctuaries that is dedicated to the Shinto sun goddess Amaterasu.

The 29-year-old princess, wearing a light green dress, bowed once after passing through a gate leading up to the sanctuaries. She offered prayers from the courtyard, instead of holding a rite inside the shrine in traditional attire.

Due to public concern about the Komuro family’s dispute, which led many to oppose the couple’s marriage, the Imperial Household Agency has said the traditional wedding ceremonies will not be held.

The canceled ceremonies also include Choken no Gi, an official meeting with the emperor and his wife, Empress Masako, prior to the marriage scheduled for Oct. 26.

In lieu of the rites, the princess will meet with the emperor and the empress at the Imperial Palace on Friday as well as her grandparents — Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko — next Monday, the day before her marriage, according to the agency.

The princess met with her partner at the Akasaka Estate, where she lives with her parents, in Tokyo on Monday for the first time since Komuro, 30, left Japan for New York in 2018 to study at Fordham University’s law school.

The princess — who will lose her royal status after marrying Komuro, a commoner — will move out of the residence on the same day, after the marriage is registered. The couple plan to live in New York after they are wed.

The marriage of the couple, who attended the same university in Tokyo, had been put on hold due to the unresolved financial dispute.

They were unofficially engaged in September 2017, with their wedding initially scheduled to take place on Nov. 4, 2018. But the agency announced the postponement of ritual ceremonies in February the same year following reports detailing the financial trouble between Komuro’s mother and her former fiance.