Campaigning for Japan’s Oct. 31 general election began Tuesday, with new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida seeking a mandate for his COVID-19 and economic policies while opposition parties band together in a bid to loosen the ruling coalition’s grip on power.

Candidates are contesting 465 seats in the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of the Diet, with the Liberal Democratic Party and smaller partner Komeito looking to retain their overall majority.

Kishida, who took office Oct. 4, has pledged to achieve economic growth and redistribute wealth to the middle class in a course correction of “Abenomics,” which has been criticized as helping lift corporate earnings and share prices but failing to spark wage gains.

A stimulus package worth “tens of trillions of yen” to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic will be drawn up within the year, he has said.

Opposition groups including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) say consumption tax should be lowered from the current 10% and the burden shifted to wealthy people and corporations, and have taken aim at the prime minister’s backpedaling on promises to raise the capital gains tax.

Kishida dissolved the Lower House last Thursday for the first general election in four years. With just 17 days from the dissolution until ballots are cast, it is the quickest turnaround in the postwar era.

The decision to bring the date forward rather than wait until early November, as had been expected, was apparently aimed at capitalizing on a nationwide dip in COVID-19 cases and the fact that newly formed Cabinets typically enjoy high public support.

Kishida has met a less-than-enthusiastic response, however, with the approval rating for his lineup of ministers hovering around 55% in a Kyodo News survey conducted over the weekend.

Just under 30% of respondents said they will vote for the LDP in the proportional representation portion of the general election and 4.7% went with Komeito, while 9.7% said they will choose the CDP. Around 40% said they are undecided.

As well as being a gauge of confidence in Kishida, a 64-year-old former foreign minister, the vote will be a referendum on nearly nine years of LDP governance under his predecessors Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga.

Kishida has said he will claim victory if the ruling coalition can retain an overall majority of at least 233 seats, a low bar considering it held 305 prior to the Lower House’s dissolution.

The CDP, led by former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano, is looking to add to its 110 seats, stepping up cooperation with other opposition groups including the Japanese Communist Party by consolidating their candidates for a better chance at winning single-seat districts.

The opposition has also criticized Kishida’s unwillingness to allow married couples to adopt separate surnames and recognize same-sex marriage, and vowed to reduce carbon emissions without using nuclear power.

The LDP, meanwhile, is promising to bolster the nation’s medical system against future outbreaks of COVID-19 and boost defense spending amid China’s growing assertiveness and missile threats from North Korea, as well as highlighting the CDP’s alliance with the JCP — despite their vastly differing foreign policy stances — as proof they are unfit to govern.

The previous general election was held in October 2017 under Abe, with the ruling coalition soundly defeating a fractured opposition amid low voter turnout.

The LDP has only been ousted from power twice since its founding in 1955, most recently from 2009 to 2012 by the CDP’s forerunner, the Democratic Party of Japan.