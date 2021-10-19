North Korea continued its frenetic pace of weapons tests Tuesday, firing off two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said as campaigning for a crucial Oct. 31 Lower House election kicked off.

Kishida, speaking to reporters in the city of Fukushima, slammed the repeated launches since last month as "extremely regrettable" and said Tokyo was working to analyze the details while preparing for potentially "unforseen circumstances."

The South Korean military also confirmed the test, but said only one ballistic missile had been launched from the vicinity of Sinpo, the location of North Korea's submarine base as well as facilities where it has tested submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

South Korea's JoongAng Ilbo, citing an unidentified military source, reported shortly after the launch that the weapon tested was believed to have been an SLBM.

The reason for the discrepancy in the number of missiles launched was not immediately clear. The Defense Ministry in Tokyo had earlier reported the launch of an "apparent ballistic missile."

The Japanese government said it was working to confirm whether the missiles had fallen into Japan's exclusive economic zone, an area 200 nautical miles (370 km) from its shores. North Korea fired two apparent ballistic missiles into Japan's EEZ last month, an act then-Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga slammed as “outrageous.”

Kishida declined to comment on the timing of the launches, but security issues — including North Korea's increasingly sophisticated nuclear and missile programs and China's growing military assertiveness — were expected to be on voters minds as they head to polls.

The launch came as the top nuclear envoys from Japan, South Korea and the U.S. gathered for talks in Washington on the North Korean nuclear issue, with U.S. special representative to North Korea Sung Kim reiterating that the United States harbors "no hostile intent" toward Pyongyang and that it was "prepared to work cooperatively with" the country on humanitarian concerns.

"We will seek diplomacy with the DPRK to make tangible progress that increases the security of the United States and our allies," Kim said, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. “This includes considering potential engagement with the DPRK to reduce tensions.”

Kim is set to visit Seoul later this week to continue discussions on North Korea.

Tuesday’s missile launches also came as the three countries’ intelligence chiefs held a closed-door trilateral meeting in Seoul to discuss the North and other pending issues, the Yonhap news agency reported.

In recent weeks, North Korea has tested a range of increasingly powerful new weapons systems. These have included a long-range cruise missile believed to be capable of delivering a nuclear bomb to Japan, as well as a train-launched weapon and what the North said was a hypersonic gliding vehicle. All are believed to represent progress in Pyongyang’s quest to defeat missile defenses.

In a speech at a highly unusual defense exhibition last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered a hint of what to expect in the coming months.

Addressing top North Korean officials with the regime’s most advanced new weapons looming nearby, Kim spoke of a need to “steadfastly safeguard peace” in response to the United States’ “hostile policies” and South Korea’s growing military power by “steadily developing” what he repeatedly called a “powerful defense capability.”

Following the conclusion of a lengthy review of the United States’ North Korea policy earlier this year, President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly said that it harbors no hostile intent toward Pyongyang and is prepared to meet unconditionally, with a goal of “the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Kim, however, has condemned the U.S. offer of dialogue as a "petty trick."

Negotiations with the North over its nuclear program have been stalled since the breakdown of working-level talks in October 2019. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, held three meetings with Kim in a failed attempt to reach a wide-ranging denuclearization deal.