The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is the most popular party among voters with two weeks to go until a general election, though nearly 40% remain undecided, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

In the nationwide telephone survey conducted on Saturday and Sunday, 29.6% of respondents said they will vote for the LDP, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, when casting ballots under proportional representation, followed by 9.7% backing the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Asked if Kishida should continue to carry on the policies of his predecessors Yoshihide Suga and Shinzo Abe, an overwhelming 68.9% said he should not, while 26.7% said their policies should remain in place.