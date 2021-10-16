A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death near her apartment Friday, with a suspect fleeing on motorbike in the western Japan city of Amagasaki, in Hyogo Prefecture, police said.

Sayaka Morimoto, a medical clerk, was attacked on the grounds of the apartment complex, with the suspect described only as a young man. A delivery man found the victim lying face-down with multiple stab wounds in her back and called for an ambulance at around 8:20 p.m.

She was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead later, the police said, adding that no weapons were found at the crime scene.

According to the police and investigative sources, security camera footage showed a man dressed in black entering a passage toward a bicycle parking area shortly before the stabbing incident and later fleeing.

Local residents and others said large bloodstains were seen in the passage, indicating Morimoto had been stabbed there.

The apartment is located along Route 2 and about 350 meters from JR Amagasaki Station.