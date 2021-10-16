Tokyo reported 66 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down by 16 from the week before and holding below 100 for the eighth straight day, along with seven deaths.

The latest seven-day average of new cases stood at 63.3, down from 129.1 from the week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria fell by four from Friday to 35.

Across Japan, there were 531 new infections reported on Friday, with new deaths totaling 23. The nationwide number of severely ill patients stood at 357, down by 24 from Thursday.