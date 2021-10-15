The Oct. 26 news conference by Princess Mako and Kei Komuro following their marriage will be held at a Tokyo hotel, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

The news conference will be attended by members of the press club at the agency and representatives from the Japan Magazine Publishers Association and the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan.

Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, and Komuro, who works at a law firm in New York, are scheduled to register their marriage on Oct. 26.

Since the princess will lose her imperial family status after registering their marriage, they decided not to use the agency’s facility to hold the news conference, a source close to the agency said.

The princess will forgo marriage-related rituals and ceremonies. They are expected to live in New York after getting married.

Komuro came back from New York last month and had been in quarantine until Monday.