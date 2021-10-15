The country’s new Digital Agency will seek to serve as a role model for the government’s administrative reform efforts, digital transformation minister Karen Makishima said in a recent interview.

“I believe that the Digital Agency must set an example of administrative and digital reform,” Makishima said. “I hope that administrative reform in the central government can lead to similar movements in local governments.”

Makishima said that, unlike other government agencies, she and staffers at the agency hold meetings online.

“It’s a very flexible organization,” she said of the agency, which was launched last month.

She suggested that the Digital Agency’s working style can be modeled for other agencies.

Regarding Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s policy of spurring regional revitalization through digitalization, Makishima said that the government will aim to use digital technology to offer a certain standard of living regardless of where people are.

“Medicine, education and disaster preparedness and mitigation are expected to be important topics to consider” when promoting the policy, Makishima said.

Makishima, who at 44 is the youngest member of the Kishida Cabinet, noted she writes blogs, tweets and uses YouTube.

“I was born in 1976, so I lived in a time when there were computer rooms at universities for students to write reports,” she said. “It wasn’t a time when everyone had their own computer, with which they could take classes from home.”

“I feel that many things have changed,” she said.