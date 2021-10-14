Taipei – An overnight fire tore through a building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung on Thursday, killing 46 people and injuring dozens of others, officials said.
The blaze broke out in the 13-story, mixed-use building in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to officials, raging through multiple floors before firefighters finally got it under control.
“The fire caused 41 injuries and 46 deaths,” Kaohsiung’s fire department said in a statement to reporters.
Pictures published by Taiwan’s official Central News Agency showed smoke billowing out of the building’s windows as firefighters desperately tried to douse the flames using extendable hoses.
Most of the deaths were on floors seven to eleven which housed residential apartments, fire officials said. The first five floors were for commercial use but were unoccupied.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.