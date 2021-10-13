Tokyo reported 72 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, down by 77 from a week before and below 100 for the fifth straight day.

The latest seven-day average of new cases in the capital stood at 88.7, down from 165 a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients considered severely ill under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria stood at 43, down by 12 from Tuesday. Among those infected, 13 people were newly reported to have died.

The health ministry said Wednesday that severely ill patients nationwide numbered 413, down 31 from Tuesday.

Japan had 611 new confirmed cases and 29 fatalities nationwide on Tuesday. The daily count of infections stood below 1,000 for the sixth straight day.