Tokyo confirmed 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, after renewing the lowest figure this year for three straight days through Monday.

Tuesday’s case count is down by 67 from a week earlier, continuing the downtrend that metric has shown for over a month. On Monday, the capital reported 49 new cases, below 50 for the first time since June 25 last year.

The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 99.7 on Tuesday, compared to 181.9 a week earlier. The weekly average figure fell below 100 for the first time since July 6 last year.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s standards fell by seven from Monday to 55.

On Monday, 369 new cases were confirmed nationwide — the lowest daily figure this year.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country fell by five from Sunday to 478. New fatalities totaled 20.