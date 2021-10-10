East Japan Railway Co. said it experienced extensive service disruption in the Tokyo area on Sunday afternoon due to a power outage.

While the cause of the outage is not yet known, a fire was reported at the railway company’s substation facility in Warabi, Saitama Prefecture neighboring the capital, local firefighter authorities said.

The fire was put out around 1:25 p.m., and no injuries have been reported, according to the fire department in Warabi.

It said it received a call around 12:55 p.m. reporting the sound of an explosion at the substation. JR East said it halted services in the Tokyo metropolitan area including on the Yamanote, Keihin-Tohoku and Joban lines from around the same time.

Some of the disrupted services have been partially resumed, but the Keihin-Tohoku Line and several other lines are still halted, according to JR East.