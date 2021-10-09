Tokyo confirmed 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, marking the lowest total since Oct. 19 last year amid a continued downtrend in new infections.

Saturday’s figure is down by 114 from a week before, with the tally staying below 200 for the eighth straight day. Nine new fatalities among COVID-19 patients were reported.

The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 129.1, compared to 226 a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, as recognized under the metropolitan government’s standards, held steady from Friday at 68.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government lowered its COVID-19 alert level for the capital’s medical system on Thursday, reflecting a decrease in hospitalizations.

The alert was lowered by one from the highest level of four for the first time in 10 months. The metropolitan government also downgraded its alert for COVID-19 infections to the third-highest level.

Across Japan, a total of 827 new infections were confirmed on Friday, with new deaths among COVID-19 patients totaling 46. The number of seriously ill patients decreased by 69 from the previous day to 526.