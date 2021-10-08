Tokyo confirmed 138 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the capital downgraded its alert level for the medical system and the spread of the virus amid a continued decline in infections.

Friday’s figure is down by 62 from a week before, with the tally staying below 200 for the seventh straight day. New fatalities among COVID-19 patients totaled 18.

The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 145.4, compared to 252.6 a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, as recognized under the metropolitan government’s standards, fell by two from Thursday to 68.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government lowered its COVID-19 alert level for the capital’s medical system on Thursday, reflecting a decrease in hospitalizations.

The alert was lowered by one from the highest level of four for the first time in 10 months. The metropolitan government also downgraded its alert for COVID-19 infections to the third-highest level.

A total of 972 new cases were confirmed across Japan on Thursday. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by 17 from the previous day to 595, while the daily death toll stood at 39.