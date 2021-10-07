The transport ministry said Thursday that it will start testing a dynamic pricing system designed to set taxi fares flexibly according to the degree of traffic congestion.

The test will be conducted in some areas in Tokyo between Monday and Dec. 13, covering some 8,100 taxis registered with the Go taxi dispatch app and some 1,000 taxis available via the Uber ride-hailing app.

In the test, taxi operators will decide their fares while monitoring weather, event schedules and other factors, and show sliding fares on smartphone apps so that users can check the fares in advance.

The ministry plans to ask taxi operators to set fares within a certain range to prevent excessive fluctuations.

After examining the test results, the ministry aims to pave the way for fully introducing a dynamic pricing system for taxi fares.