Syukuro Manabe of the U.S. and Japan, Klaus Hasselmann of Germany and Giorgio Parisi of Italy on Tuesday won the Nobel Prize in physics for work related to climate models and the understanding of physical systems, the jury said.

“Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann laid the foundation of our knowledge of the Earth’s climate and how humanity influences it. Giorgio Parisi is rewarded for his revolutionary contributions to the theory of disordered materials and random processes,” the jury said.

Manabe, a meteorologist at Princeton University, was born in 1931 in Ehime Prefecture and later studied at the University of Tokyo before moving to the U.S., where he holds citizenship.

Manabe “demonstrated how increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere lead to increased temperatures at the surface of the Earth,” the Nobel committee said. “In the 1960s, he led the development of physical models of the Earth’s climate and was the first person to explore the interaction between radiation balance and the vertical transport of air masses. His work laid the foundation for the development of current climate models.”

The second Nobel of the season came after the medicine prize on Monday went to U.S. duo David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch.

Nobel-watchers had earlier seen several people as possible contenders for the award.

France’s Alain Aspect had been mentioned for years as a potential laureate for his research into quantum entanglement, possibly with Anton Zeilinger of Austria and John Clauser of the U.S. Quantum entanglement is a phenomenon in which the quantum states of two or more particles or molecules share one or more properties such as spin, polarization or momentum. The effect persists even if you move one of the entangled objects far away from the other, and actions performed on one affects the other.

Einstein described the theory, launched in the 1930s, as “spooky” because of the instantaneousness of the remote interaction. In experiments conducted in France in the early 1980s, Aspect demonstrated the theory in practice for the first time, also proving Einstein partially wrong on the subject.

Observers had also said physicists who paved the way for quantum computing and cryptography could also be under consideration for the prize, with Americans Charles Bennett and Peter Shor and Canada’s Gilles Brassard mentioned.

The holy grail of information technology, the quantum computer can process complex information at a mind-boggling speed and should eventually vastly outperform even the most powerful of today’s conventional computers.

Britain’s John Pendry had also been seen as a contender for what has been dubbed an “invisibility cloak.” He published an idea for the concept in 2006, which made use of metamaterials to bend light around an object, rendering it in effect invisible.His original idea has spread to many more applications, ranging from acoustic cloaking to cloaking buildings from earthquakes.

Mexican-British researcher Carlos Frenk, Canadian-Argentinian Julio Navarro and German-Briton Simon White were also seen as possibilities for their research into the formation and evolution of galaxies, cosmic structures and dark matter halos.

Last year, the physics prize went to Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the U.S., three pioneers in the field of black holes, from which nothing, not even light, can escape.

The medicine prize kicked off the 2021 Nobel season on Monday, going to Julius and Patapoutian for breakthroughs that paved the way for the treatment of chronic pain.

Hungary’s Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman of the U.S. — who pioneered the technology behind the mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 and who were among the favorites for Monday’s medicine prize — could have a shot at the chemistry prize announced on Wednesday.

The two most closely watched prizes, for literature and peace, will follow on Thursday and Friday.

For literature, it remains to be seen whether the Swedish Academy will fulfill its promise of greater diversity by picking a non-Westerner for the first time in a decade.

As for peace, the field appears wide open this year, with organizations defending freedom of the press, Belarus opposition leaders and climate campaigners all seen as possible winners.

The economics prize will wrap things up on Monday.