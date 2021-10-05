Tokyo confirmed 144 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after the daily tally fell below 100 for the first time since Nov. 2 last year.

Tuesday’s figure compares with 248 new cases reported a week earlier. The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 181.9, compared to 340.9 a week before.

The number of patients with severe symptoms recognized under the metropolitan government’s standards fell by three from Monday to 74. Five new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.

The downtrend continued after over 60% of people in Japan were said to have been fully inoculated Monday.

According to the government, 60.9% of people have had their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.3% have received their first. The proportion of fully vaccinated residents is expected to top 70% this month.

Of those age 65 or above, 90.6% had received their first shot and 89.4% their second.