The Japan Tourism Agency said Tuesday that it will conduct a trial in the use of COVID-19 vaccine certificates and negative test results with 38 group tours.

The trial is aimed at checking the burden of related administrative work on tour operators, as well as how effective the use of the measures are in preventing coronavirus infections.

Through the initiative, the government aims to create an environment for smooth travel as it hopes to achieve a balance between coronavirus measures and a return to daily life.

The trial will be held between Friday and Nov. 14 and will be joined by Hankyu Travel International Co. and 10 other companies.

The 38 group tours will include those from the Tokyo metropolitan area and those involving day trips.

At the start of the tours, tour operators will check participants’ vaccine certificates and negative test results, based on their prior consent.

Around two weeks after the trips, the participants will be individually asked whether they have contracted the coronavirus.

The tourism agency will ask tour operators and participants to fill out questionnaires, planning to use the results of the survey for drawing up related guidelines.

A similar trial will also be conducted for independent travel.