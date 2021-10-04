Liberal Democratic Party President Fumio Kishida is expected to dissolve the Diet to hold a Lower House election on Oct. 31, NHK reported on Monday, earlier than the much-speculated Nov. 7 date.

NHK cited several ruling party executives in its report.

Kishida may be aiming to hold the election earlier while public support for his new administration, to be formed later on Monday, is still high.

On Monday, Kishida is expected to be elected as prime minister, with the new leader set to announce a Cabinet including both holdovers and fresh faces.