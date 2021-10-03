Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Akira Amari on Sunday expressed his eagerness to release a large supplementary state budget for fiscal 2021 after the upcoming general election.

The budget will include measures to deal with the coronavirus crisis, build a greener society and address the decrease in the nation’s birth rate, Amari said on an NHK program.

“We’ll create plans so that distribution of wealth will lead to growth,” Amari said, in line with LDP President Fumio Kishida’s call for creating a “virtuous circle” between wealth distribution and economic growth.

Kishida plans to launch his Cabinet as soon as he is elected prime minister at an extraordinary session of the Diet to be convened Monday. Japan will hold a general election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, this autumn.

Separately, Keiichi Ishii, secretary-general of Komeito, the ruling LDP’s coalition partner, said he hopes that the extra budget will include the uniform cash handout of ¥100,000 per head for children under 19 proposed by his party.

Opposition party leaders, including Yukio Edano of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said Kishida’s incoming administration should hold deep discussions during meetings of the Diet’s Budget Committee.

Amari rejected the opposition side’s request that he speak before the Diet about a money scandal that led to his resignation as economic revitalization minister in 2016. He said he has already explained enough.