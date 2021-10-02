The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 196 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by 186 from a week before and below 300 for a seventh straight day.

The figure also marked the lowest since Monday’s 154 cases, which was a 6-1/2 month low.

Thirteen deaths of individuals in their 30s to 90s were reported among infected people in the capital.

The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 226 compared to 400.7 a week before.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s standards fell by five from the previous day to 88.

Across Japan, a total of 1,447 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus on Friday, below the 2,000 threshold for the fifth day in a row. Meanwhile, 34 new deaths were reported among infected people.

The nationwide number of severely ill patients dropped by 154 to 778, marking the first time to post less than 800 cases since Aug. 3, according to the health ministry.