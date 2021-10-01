Typhoon Mindulle on Friday moved over the sea near the Izu Islands in Japan’s Kanto region, bringing heavy rain and winds to the Pacific coast.

The Meteorological Agency has warned that torrential rain will continue mainly in Kanto throughout Friday, and the Pacific coast side of the Tohoku region will be hit by strong winds up to early Saturday morning.

The agency observed a maximum instantaneous wind velocity of 41.7 meters per second in Miyake Island in the Izu chain on Friday morning. The city of Katsuura in Chiba Prefecture saw rainfall of 39 millimeters in an hour on Friday morning.

On Friday, East Japan Railway Co. suspended operations of some trains running in Chiba Prefecture and Japan Airlines Co. canceled more than 100 flights, mainly those arriving at or departing from Haneda Airport.

As of noon Friday, the 16th typhoon of the year was at sea some 150 kilometers east-southeast of Hachijojima Island of the Izu Islands, moving northeast at a speed of 35 kph. With an atmospheric pressure of 945 hectopascals at its center, it had a maximum 10-minute wind speed average of 162 kph and gusts of up to 216 kph.

The agency has forecast rainfall of 120 mm in the Izu Islands and 80 mm in Tohoku for the 24 hours up to Saturday noon.