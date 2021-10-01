Japan’s job availability worsened for the first time in four months in August as the government’s state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic was expanded due to a resurgence in infection numbers, government data showed Friday.

The job-to-applicant ratio inched down to 1.14 from 1.15 in July, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. The ratio means there were 114 job openings for every 100 job seekers.

The ratio rose 0.02 from June to July before this latest decline.

Separate data from the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry showed the jobless rate in the reporting month stood at 2.8%, unchanged from July, when it dropped 0.1 point from June for the second consecutive monthly decline.

Throughout August, the virus emergency was in place in Tokyo and Okinawa Prefecture, where the measure was imposed in mid-July and late May, respectively.

The step was repeatedly expanded and eventually targeted 21 out of Japan’s 47 prefectures by the end of August, amid a resurgence of infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

The emergency dampened consumption and dealt a heavy blow to the economy, as people were asked to refrain from nonessential outings and restaurants and bars were requested to stop serving alcohol and close by 8 p.m.

“The impact of the pandemic on employment conditions has continued to be seen strongly, especially in the service sector,” a government official told reporters.

Following a recent drop in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the virus emergency was completely lifted Friday throughout Japan.

The rate of fully vaccinated people in Japan is approaching 60% of the population, catching up with other major economies after the relatively slow rollout and raising hopes of full-fledged economic recovery.