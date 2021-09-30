Tokyo confirmed 218 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the daily tally below 300 for the fifth consecutive day and less than half the week-before figure of 531.

In the capital, 12 new fatalities were reported among infected people, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by seven from the previous day to 100.

The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 257.6 compared to 547.4 a week before.

On Wednesday, 1,986 new cases were reported nationwide, below 2,000 for the third consecutive day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the country fell by 64 from the previous day to 998 on Wednesday, below the 1,000 threshold for the first time since Aug. 5, according to the health ministry.

The number of patients in a severe condition started surging in late July after the country entered a fifth wave of infections. The figure topped 1,000 on Aug. 6 and reached 2,000 on Aug. 27. Since peaking on Sept. 4 at 2,223, a record high, the number has been on the decline.