The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 267 new cases of COVID-19 in the capital on Wednesday, with the daily total down by 270 from a week before and below 300 for the fourth consecutive day.

The government decided Tuesday to fully end its COVID-19 state of emergency and pre-emergency measures on Thursday as scheduled.

Among infected people in Tokyo 17 new deaths were reported.

The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 302.3 compared to 590.3 the week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by 10 from the previous day to 107.

The health ministry said Wednesday the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across Japan stood at 998, down by 64 from the previous day and falling below 1,000 for the first time since Aug. 5.

The number of such patients started surging in late July after the country entered its fifth wave of infections.

The figure topped 1,000 on Aug. 6 and reached 2,000 on Aug. 27. Since peaking on Sept. 4, at a record 2,223, the number has been on the decline.

Across Japan, 1,723 new infections were confirmed Wednesday and 50 new fatalities were reported.