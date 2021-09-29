The Meteorological Agency warned Wednesday that the Kanto region of eastern Japan would be hit Friday by strong winds and heavy rain caused by powerful Typhoon Mindulle.

The 16th typhoon of the year is forecast to approach the Izu Islands, south of Tokyo, on Friday before moving to the ocean east of Kanto.

The agency forecasts 200 millimeters to 300 millimeters of rain on the Izu Islands in the 24 hours up to Friday morning.

As of noon Wednesday, the typhoon was heading north-northwest over the Pacific Ocean at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour. With a central pressure of 935 hectopascals, it had a maximum 10-minute wind speed average of 50 meters per second and a top wind speed of 70 meters per second.

The agency issued high-wave warnings in areas including Okinawa Prefecture, the Amami Islands, the Izu Islands and the Ogasawara Islands, as well as in the coastal areas of the Shikoku, Kinki, Tokai and Kanto regions.