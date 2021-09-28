North Korea launched at least one unidentified “projectile” from its eastern coast, the South Korean military said Tuesday, with the Japanese Defense Ministry saying the launch appeared to be of a ballistic weapon.
Further details were not immediately available.
Earlier this month, the North fired two ballistic missiles into Japan’s exclusive economic zone — an act Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga slammed as “outrageous” — just days after testing a new weapon believed to be capable of delivering a nuclear bomb to most of Japan.
The nuclear-armed North later said those ballistic weapons had been a test of a new “railway-borne missile system” designed as a potential counterstrike option against any forces that threaten the country.
