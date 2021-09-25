The leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India decided to hold annual meetings and agreed to cooperate in areas from space and clean energy to infrastructure as they met in person for the first time Friday in what is considered a fresh effort to counter China.

During the "Quad" meeting, the four Indo-Pacific democracies were also expected to have affirmed they are on track to supply 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines across Asia as promised in their virtual summit in March.

At the outset of the meeting, U.S. President Joe Biden called the framework a group of "democratic partners who share a worldview and have a common vision for the future."

"We know how to get things done, and we are up to the challenge," he added.

The summit was attended by Yoshihide Suga, who is soon stepping down as prime minister, as well as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A joint statement is expected to be issued later.

"This event demonstrates the strong solidarity between our four nations and our unwavering commitment to the common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific," Suga said.

Suga later hailed the fledgling Quad for "completely taking root," as he told reporters about the agreement to schedule regular summit gatherings.

Prior to the meeting, a senior Biden administration official said the four countries were expected to agree to bolster supply chain security for semiconductors and to stress the need to advance secure 5G telecommunications networks.

The topics of discussion seem to reflect concerns among the Quad members that the world's semiconductor manufacturing capacity is largely concentrated in mainland China and elsewhere in East Asia. The United States believes technologies could be misused or abused by what it views as authoritarian countries such as China.

The meeting was also a chance for the leaders to update their efforts to meet their goal to deliver 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of 2022 to Southeast Asia, with investments in Indian vaccine production capacity.

The commitment was initially made during the first Quad summit meeting in March, but uncertainties had emerged after India was hit by a surge in coronavirus cases with the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, which forced the country to halt exports in a bid to inoculate its population.

But New Delhi recently announced that it will soon resume shipments.

The Quad was originally formed in 2004 in response to the Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. In recent years, the group has gained renewed attention as a counterweight to Beijing's growing clout in the region.

During the previous U.S. administration under Donald Trump, the Quad held meetings at the foreign ministerial level.

But the engagement has moved to the leaders' level under the Biden administration as it seeks to rally U.S. allies and like-minded countries to address the challenges posed by China.

The Biden administration has called the Quad one of the "new configurations" designed to take on the challenges of the 21st century, along with a new Indo-Pacific security partnership created between Australia, Britain and the United States, dubbed AUKUS.

Suga welcomed the launch of AUKUS during bilateral talks with Morrison on Friday morning.

In separate talks on the sidelines of the summit, Suga and Biden agreed to strengthen the security alliance between their countries and continue efforts to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Japanese officials said.

"We were able to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and deepen ties between our countries under my relationship of trust with President Biden," Suga told reporters afterward.

The talks marked their third face-to-face meeting since Biden took office in January. They previously met in April in Washington and in June in Britain on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit.

Suga told reporters that he hopes his successor, who will effectively be chosen in a ruling party leadership election next week, will "proactively implement foreign policy with a steadfast strategy that contributes to the peace and safety of the world."