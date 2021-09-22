Tokyo confirmed 537 new coronavirus infection cases Wednesday, down from 1,052 posted a week before, the metropolitan government said.

The daily figure in the capital marked the 31st straight day of week-on-week decline.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 16.

The seven-day average of new cases though Wednesday came to 590.3, compared with 1,132 a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s standards fell by six from Tuesday to 146.

Japan confirmed 1,767 new cases Tuesday, the first daily figure below 2,000 since July 12.

New fatalities came to 47. The number of severely ill patients declined by 25 to 1,429.