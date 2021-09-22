Komeito, a member of Japan’s ruling coalition, Tuesday released its first set of policy pledges for the upcoming general election, including a ¥100,000 cash handout for those under age 19.

The party hopes to include the cash benefit in a fresh coalition agreement it plans to conclude with its partner, the Liberal Democratic Party, after the LDP elects its new leader Sept. 29.

Komeito aims to secure necessary funds for the measure under a supplementary budget expected to be drawn up after this autumn’s Lower House election.

The policy pledges, which cover the areas of child rearing and education, were announced by Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi.

Yamaguchi stressed the need for additional assistance to child-rearing households facing heavier financial burdens amid the prolonged coronavirus crisis.

“We’ll deliver a strong message that the whole society will support all children for the future,” Yamaguchi said.

The recipients of the cash benefit would total 19.8 million people. The measure would cost about ¥2 trillion.

Komeito also promised to establish a government agency that will work as a control center for child-related policies.

Other key measures include the creation of a new body to independently investigate child-related policies and give advice as well as a boost to a lump-sum allowance paid upon childbirth.