Japan's banking regulator will oversee system management at Mizuho Financial Group, a rare punishment following a series of technical failures at the banking group, a source said Wednesday.

The Financial Services Agency's move is due to be part of administrative action against retail lender Mizuho Bank and its parent, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, according to the source familiar with the matter. The source declined to be named as the move, expected later this month, was not yet official.

A spokesperson for Mizuho declined to comment.

Shares in Mizuho fell 0.8% by late morning, while the Nikkei average was flat.

Mizuho has been hit by a series of high-profile technical meltdowns this year, despite having spent more than $3.6 billion to overhaul its systems in 2019. That revamp followed two large-scale breakdowns in 2002 and 2011.

The administrative measure comes after seven system failures have occurred at the Japanese megabank this year, with the latest disrupting about 100 automated teller machines on Sept. 8. Mizuho has yet to get to the bottom of the series of failures.

A third-party report commissioned by the bank found its corporate culture is to blame for its long history of tech system failures, creating an atmosphere where managers are reluctant to express opinions and unable to respond well to crises.

The Nikkei newspaper, which first reported the FSA's planned move, said the regulator will jointly manage the system with the bank, and order that system updates and maintenance be carried out under its control.

The management structure of the system may also be reviewed if necessary, the Nikkei said.

The regulator will determine where management responsibility lies after clarifying the cause of Mizuho's recent technical problems, it said.

