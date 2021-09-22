The Bank of Japan on Wednesday maintained its ultraeasy monetary policy to help the economy weather supply chain disruptions in Southeast Asia and curbs to combat COVID-19.

At the end of a two-day policy-setting meeting, the BOJ decided to set short-term interest rates at minus 0.1% while guiding 10-year government bond yields around 0% to keep borrowing costs low for companies and households.

The central bank will continue to buy exchange-traded funds as needed, with its annual limit at ¥12 trillion ($110 billion).

The BOJ’s meeting came a week before the ruling Liberal Democratic Party elects its new president, who will almost certainly become Japan’s next prime minister, as incumbent Yoshihide Suga’s current term as LDP leader expires at the end of this month.

The four candidates in the LDP race recognize the need to keep crisis-mode support for the pandemic-hit economy, while financial markets are looking for any hints of change from “Abenomics” — which relies heavily on bold monetary easing and fiscal stimulus.

The BOJ stuck to its overall assessment of the economy, saying that it has “picked up as a trend, although it has remained in a severe situation” due to the impact of COVID-19.

It noted some impact from “supply-side constraints,” even though overall exports and industrial output have continued to recover.

The central bank said it will maintain support for companies struggling with the fallout of the pandemic so they can gain access to needed funding.

The spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the novel coronavirus has forced the government to place prefectures with relatively high infection numbers under a state of emergency.

The current declaration is due to end on Sept. 30, and the government is considering lifting it partially or entirely, government and ruling party sources said Tuesday.

Casting a pall over the outlook for a recovery led by manufacturers, a global semiconductor shortage and factory shutdowns in Southeast Asia due to the spread of COVID-19 have made it difficult for Japanese carmakers including Toyota Motor Corp. and Honda Motor Co. to secure enough parts, leading to sharp production cuts.

Soaring material costs are another headache for Japanese firms, which appear reluctant to pass those on to consumers by raising prices while not doing so would squeeze their profits. Recent sharp gains in wholesale prices have yet to translate into higher consumer prices in Japan.

The BOJ stands in sharp contrast with the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to start dialing back asset-buying as early as this year. Financial markets are looking to see when the U.S. central bank will begin raising interest rates.