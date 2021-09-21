The Nikkei stock index ended sharply lower Tuesday, with its biggest one-day point decline in three months in a global market rout on concerns that a potential default by a giant Chinese property developer could lead to a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 660.34 points, or 2.17%, from Friday at 29,839.71, its lowest close since Sept. 6. Japanese financial markets were closed Monday for a national holiday. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 35.62 points, or 1.70%, lower at 2,064.55.

Decliners were led by iron and steel, machinery and marine transportation issues.

The day extended Wall Street falls on fears over the possible collapse of debt-plagued Chinese property giant Evergrande.

“The Nikkei index opened lower following falls of the three major U.S. indexes. Mainly business-sensitive stocks were sold on worries over the financing of the Chinese property giant,” Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 1.8% at 33,970.47, the broad-based S&P finished down 1.7% and the tech-rich Nasdaq fell 2.2%.