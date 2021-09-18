The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 862 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down from the 1,273 infections logged a week ago, along with 20 deaths.

The capital has now seen three straight days under 1,000 new infections.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria was 177, down by two from Thursday.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 887, compared to 1,496.3 a week earlier.

In other highly populated prefectures, Osaka reported 666 new cases and nine deaths, Chiba saw 220 cases and two deaths, Hyogo logged 304 cases and two deaths, Kanagawa reported 453 cases and seven deaths, Aichi saw 373 new cases and Saitama tallied 262 cases and one death.

Also Saturday, Okinawa Prefecture saw 176 new infections, down from 270 last Saturday, along with four deaths and Hokkaido reported 77 new cases, down from 156 a week ago.