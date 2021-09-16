The number of fatal accidents caused by drunk driving totaled 950 in Japan in the five years through 2020, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The number of fatal accidents plus serious injury cases caused by drunk drivers came to 2,949, the NPA said.

A nationwide campaign for traffic safety will be conducted from Tuesday through Sept. 30, with a focus on cracking down on drunk driving following a truck crash in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, in June that left two schoolchildren dead and three others injured.

According to the NPA’s analysis of the 2,949 cases, the number of drunk drivers who drove to go to eating and drinking facilities accounted for the largest group, at 803, or almost 30% of the total.

Over 250 cases each were caused by drivers visiting someone, going shopping and going to work.

A total of 104 cases were caused by drivers who were working, including those similar to the Yachimata accident, in which the driver drank alcohol on his way back to his company.

Of the total cases, 1,599 accidents occurred between 10 p.m. and before 6 a.m., according to the NPA.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)