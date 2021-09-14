Tokyo confirmed 1,004 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after the tally fell below 700 for the first time since July 12.

The downward trend in new infections continued, with Tuesday’s figure down by 625 from a week earlier, marking the 23rd consecutive day of week-on-week decline as Japan’s vaccination program has been making steady progress.

Japan has fully inoculated over 51% of the population as of Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 1,243.7 on Tuesday, compared to 2,231.1 week before, the metropolitan government said. Tokyo also confirmed 14 new deaths among COVID-19 patients the same day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by 17 from Monday to 208.

On Monday, Japan confirmed 4,171 new cases nationwide, with the daily count slipping below 5,000 for the first time since July 26.

The figure fell almost by half from the week-before tally of 8,227.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country dropped by 35 from Sunday to 1,975. Fifty new deaths linked to the virus were confirmed.