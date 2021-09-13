Major Japanese telecommunications service provider KDDI Corp. said Monday it will partner with SpaceX to provide better mobile access to users on the remote islands and mountainous regions of Japan via the U.S. firm’s satellites.

KDDI said it aims to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband internet via Space Exploration Technologies Corp., which was founded by tech billionaire Elon Musk. SpaceX Starlink satellites will connect to 1,200 remote mobile towers as soon as 2022, so that KDDI’s rural customers can experience urban-level mobile connectivity.

Starlink satellites are positioned in low Earth orbit at an altitude of 550 kilometers — over 65 times closer than traditional satellites — resulting in higher transmission speeds for end users, according to KDDI.

Starlink is currently offering initial beta service to more than 100,000 users around the world and is continuing expansion toward global coverage. Customers of KDDI’s “au” mobile service will face no additional charges due to the new service, the company added.

The Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry has issued an experimental license to operate the ground station for Starlink service installed at KDDI’s Yamaguchi Satellite Communication Center in western Japan, according to KDDI.