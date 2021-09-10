The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 1,242 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down by 1,297 from a week before.

The daily tally in the capital was lower than the week-before level for the 19th straight day.

Tokyo also reported 15 deaths linked to the coronavirus. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by eight from Thursday to 243.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 1,651.9, compared to 2,898.9 a week earlier.

While total new infections in the capital are on the decline, experts have warned that infections among children have been increasing.

The share of people age 19 or under accounted for 12.1% of total new cases in Tokyo in the week to Aug. 2. But the proportion has risen to 19.1%, with cases reported at nurseries and schools’ club activities.

The health ministry said Friday it confirmed 2,125 patients with severe symptoms nationwide, down 48 from a day before.

The nation reported 10,397 new infection cases on Thursday, down by 7,821 from a week earlier.

There were 2,173 patients with severe symptoms, down by 38 from Wednesday. Eighty-eight deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed.