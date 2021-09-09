North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a rare military parade in the early hours of Thursday — the first since U.S. President Joe Biden took office — with the event likely intended for a domestic audience rather than as a show of force.

Kim, wearing a gray suit and looking noticeably thinner, was seen watching the parade marking the 73rd anniversary of the country’s founding in Pyongyang in pictures released by state media.

It was not immediately clear what kind of weapons were displayed, although a South Korean military official told the Yonhap news agency that it appeared to be smaller in scale than the last two parades in January and last October, lasting about an hour.

“I think the parade was mainly for domestic audiences,” the official was quoted as saying.

Last week, North Korea-watching group 38 North and Yonhap said satellite imagery had indicated the country was massing troops and vehicles at a staging area in Pyongyang typically used for parades.

At its January parade, held days before Biden was sworn in, the nuclear-armed North showed off a new submarine-launched ballistic missile, revealing yet another weapon that experts believe puts Japan in its crosshairs and lays the foundation for a longer-range solid-fueled rocket.

The October event, meanwhile, saw the Kim regime unveil a monster new intercontinental ballistic missile thought by some analysts to be capable of carrying enough nuclear warheads to overwhelm existing U.S. missile defenses.

The reclusive North usually broadcasts the parades a number of hours after thoroughly editing the footage for propaganda value both at home and abroad.

Denuclearization talks between the U.S. and the North have been stalled since October 2019. After completing a monthslong policy review earlier this year, the Biden administration said that it would aim for a “calibrated, practical, measured approach” seeking the North’s eventual denuclearizaton, adding that it was prepared to meet anywhere, anytime. Pyongyang has not responded to the U.S. overtures.

In June, in his first direct comments on the Biden administration, Kim said the North should prepare for both dialogue and confrontation with the United States, particularly the latter.

The North has not conducted a major weapons test since launching two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan in March. It continues to grapple with both the coronavirus pandemic — though it officially claims to have zero cases — and a major food crisis.

Top officials from Japan, the United States and South Korea are expected to hold talks in Tokyo next week to discuss North Korea, including how to move forward the stalled denuclearization talks, Kyodo News reported Tuesday.