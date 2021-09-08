Princess Mako and her boyfriend Kei Komuro are looking to file papers to register their marriage in October, a government source said Wednesday.
After submitting the legal papers, the 29-year-old princess is expected to leave her imperial residence in Tokyo and prepare for starting a new life in the United States, where Komuro, also 29, currently resides, according to the source.
