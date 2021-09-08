  • Kei Komuro and Princess Mako at a press conference in 2017 | KYODO
    Kei Komuro and Princess Mako at a press conference in 2017 | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Princess Mako and her boyfriend Kei Komuro are looking to file papers to register their marriage in October, a government source said Wednesday.

After submitting the legal papers, the 29-year-old princess is expected to leave her imperial residence in Tokyo and prepare for starting a new life in the United States, where Komuro, also 29, currently resides, according to the source.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,